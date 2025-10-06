Massive Turnout As Lagos Kicks Off Public Service Week, Health Day

The first day of the Lagos State Ministry of Health’s “Public Service Week – Health Day” recorded a massive turnout last Friday, October 3, as crowds of public servants trooped to the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, to benefit from the free medical screening and wellness services provided under the initiative.

The Head of Service, Mr. Olabode Agoro, accompanied by members of the Body of Permanent Secretaries, visited the screening sites to supervise the conduct of the exercise and also participated in the health checks. The gesture underscored the government’s commitment to leading by example in matters of preventive healthcare.

Speaking during the visit, Agoro expressed appreciation to the medical staff and volunteers drawn from health ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) for their dedication and sacrifice in delivering quality services to their colleagues.

He described the exercise as well-organised and impactful, noting that the initiative demonstrated the Lagos State Government’s investment in the health of its workforce.