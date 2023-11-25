Massive Supporters Receive Mutfwang At Jos Airport Amid A’Court Judgment

Plateau citizens on Saturday turned out en masse to receive Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang at the Yakubu Gowon Airport Heipang, who returned to the state one week after the verdict of the Court of Appeal that nullified his election after the March 18, 2023 Governorship election.

The mammoth crowd who converged at the Airport and other strategic locations in Jos reaffirmed their total support to the Governor and expressed confidence in the Supreme Court for fairness and justice.

It would be recalled that Barr. Caleb Mutfwang polled a total of 525,299 votes to defeat the APC candidate, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda who scored 481,370 votes. His victory was reaffirmed at the election tribunal but a panel of the Court of Appeal nullified it. The Supreme Court is now the beacon of hope for Plateau citizens who are eagerly waiting for the validation of their votes.

The Governor who addressed Journalists at the Airport, described whatever had happened as a temporary huddle and reassured the people that God would restore the mandate.

He said, “I am excited to be back home, I feel so loved by the people and I have come to say thank you to the Plateau people. I have come back home to say thank you to the good people of Plateau State for their prayers, and for standing with us.

“I want to also thank our friends across Nigeria and the world who have stood with us, they have shown interest in what is happening on the Plateau and I want to say a very big thank you.

“I want to assure you that we began this project with God on our side and I want to assure you that God is still on our side and that by his grace, Plateau people will smile, Plateau people will rejoice.

“For we bear no grudges against anyone and we are confident in the judiciary despite all that has happened. God who controls the hearts of men is going to ensure that what will bring joy to the people of Plateau State is done.

“I, therefore encourage you to stay steadfast in prayer, there is no need for evil talk, we will not reply to those who mean evil to us. We will continue to encourage our people to remain calm. This is our land, we will not allow anybody to destroy it, therefore we must stay together.”

He added, “There are people who are not happy with our unity. I want to plead with the people of Plateau to let us stay together. I am proud and excited that you have made me your leader. I am proud of all Plateau people.

“Across the divides of faith, I have seen Muslims raise in our defence, I have seen Christians raise in our defence. I have seen elders, I have seen women and I have seen youths and I say this is the Plateau direction we want to go.

“I, therefore, urge us to remain united, peaceful. Every journey from bondage to freedom has hiccups and there are many hurdles we must cross, and whatever we have experienced so far is a temporary huddle and by the grace of God we will reach the promised land.” He stated.