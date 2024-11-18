‘Massive’ Russian Attack Causes Ukraine Blackouts

Share

Russia targeted energy infrastructure in largescale overnight attack across Ukraine over the weekend. Ukraine’s Foreign minister said it is ‘one of the largest air attacks’.

He adds that missiles and drones were used against ‘peaceful cities, sleeping civilians’ and ‘critical infrastructure’. Emergency blackouts have been announced in three regions under Russian attack.

Speaking on the attack, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia launched around 120 missiles and 90 drones during a “massive combined strike on all regions of Ukraine”.

He acknowledges some areas are without power, and says work is ongoing to restore it, reports the BBC. Zelensky also says Ukrainian air defences destroyed more than 140 targets.

Meanwhile, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has urged thousands of supporters marching through central Berlin to continue their protests against President Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine.

“One protest alone won’t change anything. We need to keep coming out”, Yulia Navalnaya said. People carried the blue and white Russian opposition flag as well as Ukrainian flags, while chanting “no to war” and “Putin is a killer” in Russian.

Many members of Russia’s opposition have been exiled since the Kremlin escalated its crackdown on dissent, jailing hundreds – perhaps thousands – of people for their political views.

