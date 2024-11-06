Massive Boost For Delta Festival Ahead Of November 22 Opening

Share

Delta Festival, fondly known as DelFest, has received a massive boost with the endorsement by the Delta State Ministry of Youth Development.

DelFest 2024, scheduled to take place at The Dome Event Centre, Asaba, Delta State capital, November 22 – 24, has been amassing a number of partnerships and collaborations as part of efforts to make it a truly communal festival for the promotion of startups and new businesses in the state.

Real estate giant PWAN Group which prides itself as the first real estate network marketing company in the world is the lead sponsor of DelFest 2024. Other partners include Best Western Plus Elomax Hotel, Etham Luxury, Autograph, Schoolville (Delta State Innovation Tech Hub), LisBon, among others.

In the endorsement letter dated October 15, 2024, and personally signed by the Commissioner for Youth Development, Delta State, Hon. Barr. Harry ThankGod Trakiriowei, to underscore the importance of DelFest to the business landscape of Delta State, the commissioner said, “This is to certify that the Delta State Ministry of Youth Development endorses DELFEST, holding at The Dome Event Centre, Asaba between the 22dn and 23rd November 2024. The endorsement of the programme by the ministry stems from the focus on critical, life-transforming topics including Business Dinner/Networking. Business Exhibition and more importantly Youths Skills Acquisition Training Programme in ICT, Films and Musical Production.”

Among the lineup of acts to perform at the comedy and music concert include rave-making Odumodu Blvck and UK-based O’Rael who will supply music while the comedy team, led by ace comedians Ali Baba and Gordon will also have Frank De Don, First Son, Arinze Baba and Kaduna First Son. Also, the disc jockey team, led by DJ Humility will have DJs Enigma, Dope Caesar and NollyBee spinning the wheels to entertain the over 100,000 expected festival goers will include those selling products and canvasing services at the 400-strong exhibition booths at The Dome Event Centre, Opanam Road, Asaba.

According to the organisers of the festival, business leaders and coaches already confirmed for the DelFest Business Summit include IT specialist and founder/CEO of Schoolville (managers of Delta State Innovation Tech Hub, Asaba), Mr Charles Omordia, two medical consultants, Dr Melvis Idenekpoma and Dr Njideka Nto, Director-General, NTA TV Enterprises, Dr Maxwell Loko, renowned business coach and CEO of GOTNI Leadership Clinic, Dr Linus Okorie, Blockchain expert, Mr Rume Dominic, celebrity fashion designer, Mr Oti Ukpai and UK-trained Intellectual Property (IP) attorney, Mr Rockson Igelige.

These renowned business leaders and coaches will take on six interesting and topical issues in the area of ‘Customer Service’, ‘How to Sell in Nigeria’ , ‘Leadership and Management Strategies’, ‘Business and the Law – Legality in Businesses’, ‘Business and Your Health’ and ‘Business and Technology – The AI (Artificial Intelligence) Phenomenon’.

