Massacre: Nwifuru Mourns As Ebonyi Govt Holds Mass Burial For 11 Victims

The Ebonyi State Government on Thursday held a mass burial for 11 indigenes of the state who were brutally murdered in Ogboji, Anambra State, on June 30, 2025.

Speaking during the funeral mass at Unity Square, Abakaliki, Governor Francis Nwifuru condemned the massacre, describing it as barbaric and unacceptable.

The governor, who expressed deep sorrow over the incident, lamented that none of the perpetrators had been apprehended. He announced a donation of ₦60 million to support the families of the victims, particularly for the upkeep of their children and dependents.

“Until today, none of the people who perpetrated this act has been arrested. I am in serious pain; I am the chief mourner of this ugly incident,” Nwifuru said.

He further decried the frequent harassment and mistreatment of Ebonyi indigenes in other states, stressing that the killings were a grave injustice.

The victims, who were reportedly shot dead during a meeting in Ogboji community, were identified as:Nwafor (Ikwo), Sunday Offim (Ikwo), Ebeniza Nwigbo (Ikwo), Sunday Ugada (Ikwo), Uche Alegu (Ikwo), Clement Ofoke (Izzi), Monday Ofoke (Izzi), Chideraa Nwogbala (Izzi), Chideraa Utobo (Izzi), Sunday Nweke (Izzi), and Akam Okechukwu (Ezza North).

Delivering the sermon, Rev. Fr. Joseph Orji of St. Luke Catholic Chaplaincy, Presco, Abakaliki, emphasized the need for unity and preparedness, urging the people to work together in peace.

State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Barr. Ikeuwa Omebeh, described the victims as “heroes,” stressing that there was no evidence linking them to criminal activities.

Similarly, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Moses Ekuma, said:

“We have gathered to bury our brothers killed in Ogboji, Anambra State. This is a very sad day for Ebonyi State.”

The solemn ceremony was attended by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Moses Odunwa; Chief Judge of Ebonyi State, Justice Elvis Ngene; members of the State Executive Council; legislators; traditional rulers; women groups; youths; and other dignitaries.