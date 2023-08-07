Mass Transit Vehicles: Experts want CNG buses procured locally

Following President Bola Tinubu’s approval for N100 billion between now and March 2024 to procure 3,000 units of 20-seater CNGfuelled buses, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) have made a case for the vehicles be procured locally in line with the Federal Government’s Executive Order 003 and 005.

In the same vein, local vehicle manufacturers have said they are ready to provide and supply the 3,000 units of 20-seater CNG-fuelled buses or more to government for the mass transit scheme in order to ease the hardship Nigerians are currently passing through over fuel subsidy removal. Speaking in separate interviews, the Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir; the President of LCCI, Dr. Olawale-Cole; the Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Engr. Jelani Aliyu; General Manager, Planning & Strategy, PAN Nigeria Limited, Bawo Omagbitse; Head, Corporate Communications, INNOSON Vehicles Manufacturing (IVM) Group, Cornel Osigwe; Managing Director of Aumman Motors Limited, Chinedu Okoegbu, and Chief Business Development Manager, JET System Motors, Emmanuel Rosilu, all applauded the initiative, but maintained that the N100 billion meant to purchase the 3,000 units of 20-seater CNGfuelled buses, should be given to local automakers rather than importing the vehicles. Ajayi-Kadir explained that President Tinubu-led administration should demonstrate the zeal to contribute to the development of the country’s auto industry, by ensuring that the N100 billion budgeted for the 3,000 units of 20-seater CNG-fuelled buses is given to local manufacturers of vehicles in support of Nigeria’s automobile sector.

He said: the Executive Orders 003 and 005 exemplify the commitment of the Federal Government of Nigeria to grow domestic production through the patronage of locally produced goods. The new government’s pronouncement on the 3,000 units of 20-seater CNG-fuelled buses is an opportunity to kick-start the country’s automobile sector for growth and development.” Similarly, Olawale-Cole explained that the Lagos Chamber had always been a leading advocate for the patronage of Made-in-Nigeria products in the country. The LCCI president said the N100 billion for the buses was a platform to show support for the country’s auto industry.

He added that the focus on improving public transportation, including providing buses to be fueled by compressed natural gas (CNG) for deployment in all the states, was a means to provide affordable transportation across Nigeria, adding that “this will help ease the problem of moving persons and goods across the nation. It will also reduce the cost of doing business which burdens most small enterprises.” Also speaking, the NADDC DG explained:

“We are very glad with the Federal Government commitment to buy these 3,000 CNG vehicles for Nigerians. And local auto manufacturers can supply these vehicles even larger numbers, more than 3,000. “The auto companies we are discussing with today can handle that and more other companies in Nigeria.

This is an opportunity to really play a role in this commitment by the Federal Government. “Nigerian automotive industry has been able to provide quite a number of vehicles. The challenge has been availability of the market. Now that the market is aware and now needs what these auto companies have, we believe is an opportunity to quickly and be able to supply these vehicles, build them and begins to make difference in the nation.”