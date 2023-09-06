Mass Transit Scheme: Reps Summon Fagbemi, Edun, Yemi-Esan Others

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the failure of the mass transit scheme in Nigeria has summoned the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister for Justice, Mr Lateef Fagbemi, and Minister of Finance, Mr Dele Alake over the failure of the scheme.

Also invited is the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs Folashade Yemi-Esan, the Minister of Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite and the Accountant-General for the Federation, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Madein.

The Chairman of the committee, Hon. Victor Ogene (LP, Anambra) who disclosed this on Wednesday at the resumed sitting of the committee in Abuja said they will appear on Monday and Tuesday next week.

He said the committee decided to invite the ministers and others to supply it with requisite information regarding previous mass transit schemes in terms of disbursement.

Ogene, however, lamented that the committee was yet to get the document required, saying sequel to that, the agencies were invited to appear before the committee on Sept. 11 and 12 at 11 a.m.

“Additionally, the clerk of this committee is to invite the Managing Director of the Infrastructure Bank to appear on the same day and time”, he directed.

He also informed the National Association of Road Transport Owners and the Road Transport Employers of Nigeria to appear before it.

The lawmaker warned those invited not to ignore the summons insisting that failure to come would incur the wrath of the lawmakers thereby invoking its legislative power.

“Let me warn that this invitation is not frivolous, this is an invitation extended to them by the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“And if for any reason, any of them fail to honour this invitation, we shall invoke the full power of this committee as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended,” he said.

Earlier, the committee had interacted with the management of the Abuja Investment Company Limited and the National Union of Road Transport Workers on ways to improve mass transportation in the country.