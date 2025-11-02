Mass Stabbing On UK Train Leaves 2 Critically Injured

Ten people are in hospital, with two having life-threatening injuries, after a stabbing attack on a train in Cambridgeshire in the UK. Four of the victims have been discharged – two remain in a life-threatening condition.

Two people have been arrested after the train stopped at Huntingdon station and dozens of officers rushed to the scene. British Transport Police say counter-terrorism officers will join an investigation as “we work to establish the full circumstances and motivation”.

An eyewitness told the BBC they saw a man with a bloodied arm fleeing down a carriage yelling “they’ve got a knife” – another witness said police tasered a man on a platform. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the “appalling incident” in Cambridgeshire is “deeply concerning” and urged people to follow the advice of local authorities.

The attack happened on the 18:25 service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross. Meanwhile, London North Eastern Railway (LNER) urged passengers to defer rail travel, and says disruption is expected until the end of the day yesterday.

In a statement published early yesterday morning, LNER Managing Director, David Horne, wrote that he was “deeply shocked and saddened by this serious incident” and thanked emergency services for their “quick and professional” response.

“We will continue to do everything we can to support our customers and colleagues during this difficult time,” he said, reiterating that the wellbeing of everyone affected would remain his top priority.

And in another development, Police say “there’s nothing to suggest” a stabbing attack on board a Doncaster-London train on Saturday was “a terrorist incident.