Mass Shootings In Australia, US Leave 13 Dead, Dozens Hospitalized

Mass shootings in both Australia and the United States within 24 hours of each other have left 13 people dead and dozens hospitalised. The shooting in the US, which was the first to happen, took place on Saturday at Brown University in Rhode Island and left two students dead and nine other people injured.

While the one in Australia happened yesterday evening, when two gunmen opened fire on merrymakers at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, killing 11 people. Police fatally shot one gunman and the second was arrested.

The suspect was in critical condition, authorities said. A massive emergency response was underway, with injured people loaded into ambulances. Twenty-nine people were confirmed wounded, according to a statement by police in New South Wales State, where Sydney is located.

Two of those hurt were police officers. Australian authorities have said the shooting was a terrorist attack targeted at the Jewish community. Thousands had gathered for an event at Bondi Beach called Chanukah by the Sea, which was celebrating the start of the Hanukkah Jewish festival.

Police said their operation was “ongoing” and that a “number of suspicious items located in the vicinity” were being examined by specialist officers. A rescue bomb disposal unit was also deployed after police found a vehicle that they believe has several improvised explosive devices.

Dramatic footage apparently filmed by a member of the public and broadcast on Australian television channels showed someone appearing to tackle and disarm one of the gunmen, before pointing the man’s weapon at him. Emergency services were called to Campbell Parade about 6.45 pm, responding to reports of shots being fired, police said.

New South Wales Premier, Chris Minns, described the reports and images coming from the scene as “deeply distressing” adding that mass shootings are rare in Australia, making the incident “more shocking”. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his thoughts were with all those affected.