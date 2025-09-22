The Edo State Local Government Councils on Monday witnessed mass resignations and impeachment of some Acting Chairmen, while more were said to be on the horizon.

The Chairman of Orhionmwon Local Government Area, Hon. Daniel Osariemen, announced his resignation, stating that he would continue to serve in his capacity as Councillor representing Igbanke West Ward 12. He expressed appreciation to the leaders of the party for the opportunity to serve as council chairman.

In a similar development, the Executive Chairman of Esan West Local Government Council. Hon. Godsent Agboibo also resigned his position after consultations with party leaders.

He pledged continued support for the administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo and thanked the people of Esan West for their cooperation during his tenure.

Also, in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Council, the Acting Chairman, Hon Obosa Jolly, in a resignation letter dated Sept 22, 2025 and signed by himself, thanked the governor, Senator Monday Okpebolo and Ikpoba Okha people for allowing him to serve.

“The undersigned hereby, this day, 22nd Day of September, 2025, resign my position as the Acting Chairman of the IKPOBA-OKHA Local Government Council of Edo State.

“I appreciate the Executive Governor of Edo State, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, for the opportunity given to me to act. Yours faithfully,

Obosa Jolly”

Meanwhile, in Uhunmwode Local Government Area, the council chairman was removed from office through impeachment by members of the legislative arm of the council.

There are indications that further changes will occur in other local government councils, as political realignments continue across the state.

Recall that 18 local government councils’ chairmen were suspended in the earlier days of Senator Monday Okpebolo, paving the way for heads of Local Government legislative arms to serve as acting local government chairmen, except in Oredo Local Government Council, where the legislators pledged loyalty to Dr Tom Obaseki. (The suspended Local Govt Chairman in Oredo)