Mass Protest Looms In S/East Over Hike In Fuel Price

…As Transporters Set To Down Tools.

There is growing tension in the South East region following the hike in the price of petrol across the country and to this end, the youths in the area and transporters are set to commence mass protests in the area.

According to the leaders of South East Transporters in the zone who spoke to New Telegraph, the development has shown the plot by the Federal Government to send the Nigerian masses into extinction.

Comrade Everest Kanu who spoke on their behalf shortly after an emergency meeting, there is a plot to kill Nigerians adding that the next information that would get to members is to park their vehicles and not ply the roads.

“We pity the people that patronize us and most of them are Civil Servants and their salaries did not reflect this increase in price even the Businessmen and women now pay more to transport their goods and that also affects the cost of goods such as food items ”

“Soon we shall go home and park our buses and tricycles and stay at home until we find a solution to this act of wickedness by the Federal Government,” he said.

Similarly, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the apex sociopolitical youth group in the South East geopolitical zone is alarmed over the new fuel price hike from N520 to N617 by the Federal Government headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This is gross insensitivity and wickedness of the highest order.

According to a release signed by its President Comrade Goodluck Ibem and Publicly Secretary Comrade Okey Nwaoru, the body said.

“The recent fuel price hike has proved beyond every reasonable doubt that the previous fuel price increment from N198 to N520 was not as a result of subsidy removal but it is a well-calculated attempt to impoverish Nigerians so that they will not have the energy and strength to challenge the Federal Government in whatever way”

“When Nigerians are still battling with hardship to settle with the previous price of N520, the same President Tinubu within 2 months in office increased the same price of fuel to N617”

“Now that the fuel price has been increased to N617 per liter, do we have any Yoruba, Hausa/Fulani, or Igbo fuel stations where his tribe men or religious members can buy it at a cheaper rate? The answer is capital No!”

“It then means that we the masses, the true Nigerian people are the ones targeted for extinction by the political class who are in power”

“We, therefore, call on the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, the Trade Union Congress, TUC, Nigerian Youths, All Traders and Businessmen/women, All Trade Unions, and all Nigerians students in the entire nation to come out en masse for a protest march against this evil and wickedness brought upon Nigerians by President Bola Tinubu,” he said.