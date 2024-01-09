Mass literacy crucial to national development –Ogun govt

The Ogun State government has underscored the vital role of Mass Literacy Education programmes, saying that it is crucial in promoting political, socio-cultural and economic advancement of the nation. This was as the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Abayomi Arigbabu, said to actualise lofty national ideals and development, the state government had embarked on various laudable initiatives aimed at addressing the high level of illiteracy rate across the state.

He disclosed this during the 2023 International Literacy Day, with the theme: “Promoting Literacy for a World in Transition Building: The Foundation for Sustainable and Peaceful Societies.” The Commissioner, who reiterated that emphasis would be placed on skill development for poverty reduction, however, called on relevant stakeholders to collaborate with government to train the adults, especially parents to be literate, which to a large extent, would have multiplier effects, not only in motivating their children to attend formal school, but also to influence their active participation in matters affecting their lives and the society in general. Arigbabu said: “It becomes necessary to create conditions that will help to facilitate effective and popular participation in the establishment and running of Adult, Informal and Non-Formal Education Centres in the identified communities in the state. “This will in no small measure, help to promote community-based projects and as well harness the willingness of the people to undertake sacrifices and use their energies for the common good of the society.”

He, therefore, applauded the National Mass Education Commission (NMEC), Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and the State Agency for Mass Education for ensuring an improved mass literacy delivery in the state. According to him, the government’s effort was visible by the prompt payment of allowances to Adult Literacy Centres’ facilitators and establishment of more Adult Literacy Centres, as well as the resuscitation of moribund Women Education Centres across the state. In her remarks, the Director of Education, Agency for Mass Education, Mrs. Olubunmi Oso, said literacy encompasses the capacity to acquire knowledge, access information and fully engage in political, social, economic and cultural activities, even as she commended the Governor Dapo Abiodun for the successful hosting of the 2023 Literacy Day through the Literacy Economic Empowerment Strategies (LEES) for South-West states of the country