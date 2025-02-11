Mass Housing: FG Launches Private Sector-Driven N100bn Facility

Share

As part of efforts to extend affordable housing to more Nigerians, the Federal Government yesterday launched a N100 billion private sector fund for real estate.

The project is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) and Real Estate Investment Fund (MREIF).

It represents the second phase of funding under the programme. MREIF aims to raise N1 trillion to support Nigeria’s housing sector, providing long-term, lowcost mortgage financing for home ownership.

The latest funding, Series 2, is private sector-driven, allowing businesses and investors to contribute to the development of affordable housing across the country.

One of the key benefits of the financing scheme is the provision of affordable mortgage loans with repayment periods of up to 25 years and interest rates set at 11-12 percent—significantly lower than the rates offered by commercial banks.

This is made possible through a blended finance structure, where public funding, sourced at one percent, is combined with private sector investments to reduce borrowing costs.

The Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) is leading efforts to attract key private sector players such as asset managers, financial advisers, and issuing houses to raise the N100 billion from the capital market.

This second phase builds on the success of Series 1, which raised N150 billion, bringing the total funding secured so far to N250 billion.

With Nigeria facing an estimated 20 million housing deficit, MREIF is designed to provide longterm financing for housing development, helping millions of Nigerians achieve homeownership.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, stressed the importance of private sector involvement in boosting the housing sector.

“The successful completion of Series 1 shows the government’s dedication to making homeownership accessible.

Now, with Series 2, we are inviting private investors to be part of this journey, creating jobs, improving infrastructure, and strengthening the economy,” he stated.

Similarly, Dr. Armstrong Takang, MD/CEO of MOFI, stated that Series 2 was a major step toward unlocking private capital for the housing market.

“By using blended finance, we are establishing a sustainable system for affordable homeownership that will benefit all Nigerians,” he said.

The Chairman of MOFI Board, Dr. Shamsudeen Usman, described MREIF as a landmark achievement in Nigeria’s housing sector.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda is focused on delivering sustainable home ownership opportunities for Nigerians, and MREIF is a major driver of this vision,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: