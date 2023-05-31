Mass Enrolment: Borno opts for afternoon schools, recruits 5,000 teachers

Borno State is expected to commence afternoon primary and secondary school sessions to address the problems resulting from the mass enrolment of out-of-school children.

Governor Babagana Zulum, announced this after his inauguration for a second term in Maiduguri on yesterday. He said: “Although we have built dozens of new mega-size schools and expanded existing ones with about 1 000 new classrooms, we are still faced with the issues of congestion in classrooms, with the problem of having thousands of out-of-school children.

“I am happy to announce that Borno State will soon commence the afternoon primary and secondary school system. “I am appointing an implementation committee to work out the modalities for starting the afternoon school system. I will be identifying pilot schools to be selected from some of our mega schools in Maiduguri which have good lighting systems.”

Zulum explained that introducing afternoon sessions would entail increased staff. Therefore he directed the office of the Head of Service to identify some well-certificated staff currently redundant at the government secretariat to be trained in school orientation and can be deployed to hold non-teaching positions in afternoon schools. The governor also said security measures will be taken to ensure the success of the afternoon schools, noting that classes may sometimes extend to early portions of the night.

As part of the measures to improve the standard of education, Zulum also announced a plan to recruit 5,000 teachers. He said other measures such as mock examinations in secondary schools will be re-introduced and centres of excellence will be established to allow the government to harness the potential of underprivileged children.