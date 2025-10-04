Mass Displacement, Insecurity Grip Benue Community Amid Herdsmen Attacks

The resurgence of ter rorists’ herdsmen at tacks on communities– in Sankera, particularly Tombo in Logo local government area is threatening the continued existence of people of the area. Tombo council ward, with headquarters in Ayilamo, in the local government area is facing a severe humanitarian crisis as relentless attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen have forced mass displacement across the area. The violence has driven residents from over 10 million hectares of farmland and homesteads leaving the once-thriving communities desolate. We were reliably informed that most inhabitants have fled their homes, with some seeking refuge in Ayilamo, while others are sheltered by friends and relatives in nearby towns. It was gathered that Ayilamo – Anyiin route via Akwana is unsafe, with reports that sections of Jukun community are allegedly providing protection for the attackers. Sources revealed that the Ayilamo-Uzer axis has equally been completely deserted following waves of attacks.

We were informed that on Ayilamo – Iwyendyer road, travelers are frequently ambushed, robbed, or killed by armed herdsmen and that despite the deployment of both army officers and men of the mobile police units, attacks persist unchecked. Saturday Telegraph gathered that with the current worsening insecurity situation in the area, with communities displaced, farmlands abandoned, and lives constantly under threat, tension in Tombo remains alarming. The state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has however, expressed deep sorrow over the killing of police officers and civilians in a series of violent attacks by suspected armed herders and local militias across the state. In a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Tim Nyor, the party said; “we deeply mourn the loss of gallant officers of the Nigeria Police Force who were ambushed in Katsina-Ala/ Ukum axis.

The party also commiserated with the bereaved families, the Nigeria Police Force, and communities in Guma, Abagena, and Atsom, where fresh herder attacks have claimed more innocent lives. “Our hearts go out to the bereaved families whose pain and trauma are beyond imagination,” the statement read. The opposition party criticized Governor Hyacinth Alia for what it described as a “troubling silence” in the wake of repeated attacks on both security personnel and civilians. It said; “no official condolence message or condemnation has been issued by the government. This undermines the confidence of the victims and the general public.