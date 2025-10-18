Mass Defection: We’re Concerned But Not Bothered; We’re Rebuilding Pdp –Ologunagba

…says elements within undermining the party

Hitherto the ruling party now the main opposition party, these are not the best of times for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as many of its gladiators are dumping it for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in what many termed as potentially turning the country into a one-party state. The National Publicity Secretary of the party (PDP), Mr. Debo Ologunagba, was on Channels TV to articulate the position of the party. OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI monitored this. Excerpts:

Your party is daily losing members both highly and lowly placed, as a leader, are you worried about this trend?

The strength of the PDP is in the people. So, yes! We could be concerned, and we will be concerned when we have a governor, for instance, leaving the party. But we are not bothered about it because the strength of the party is in the people. This is the only party that has followership and membership across every sector of this country, from the units, to the wards, to local government, to the zones, to the states, and of course at the national level. So, that is our own comfort.

While recognising that there are challenges within the party, we are encouraged by the followership of the ordinary Nigerians, and the fact that a majority of Nigerians want democracy, and they don’t want one party state. So, what you see playing out by way of the wave of defection is not because it is based on policy or conviction, or on some other programmes of the APC that is attractive.

What do you attribute this mass defection to?

It is induced, one, by personal considerations, some of which we don’t know, secondly, by intimidation; third, by coercion. Some of these defections are due to threat to governors, or members of the House of Representatives, or the senators. So, those are the challenges. So, knowing the strength of our party, that is in the people.

Beyond the external factors that you have attributed this defection to, is the PDP also looking inwards to ascertain why they are happening?

Thank you very much for this question, because it goes to the root of party politics. Now, a party is free exits and free entry. But in all of this, what makes a political party is a combination and a collection of people with different interests, different backgrounds, different considerations. And in such, what you find is a contestation of ideas but never forget, if there are considerations other than the fact that you have the basis for the contestation, people, because of what is powering their ambition or their desire, will always find reasons to leave. In the South East, we recognize there was a problem and the party took the time over the last one year or so to try to connect to people to say, ‘you know what, let’s get another winning situation.’ Yes, we may not get everything that we want, but if people have made up their mind to leave, for those considerations I referenced earlier, they will leave anyway.

But like I said, and I’m going to emphasize that, this party is not about individual or group of individual, or people that say, ‘oh, we can bring it down.’ But one thing is important, and just you know this. Six months down the road, people were saying, oh, the PDP is dead. So, we’re moving forward and I can guarantee you that with our national convention taking place in Ibadan on the 15 and 16 of November, that’s why you find the hysteria among the APC, and of course we must admit, there are some people from within our fold that continue to undermine the party and its progress.

We recognize that. We’re dealing with that. I compare this to a situation where you have a madman in a china shop. You must be methodical. You must be deliberate in trying to exit that. As a party, we are focused on the Nigerian people. All members of our party are together. We’re coming as a body, as a family of PDP, going into Ibadan from every part of this country. People are excited, going to that convention to ensure that we’re out.

There was a statement yesterday saying the NEC meeting of your party has been postponed. You have issues in court. The national chairman and the national legal advisor are at loggerheads over who should provide legal representation for the party in the build-up to the national convention and more governors are leaving the PDP. Are you in tune with the reality on ground?

The answer would be no! I have identified some of the several reasons why people will defect. It could be intimidation. It could be harassment or that you wish to have a one-party state. That would be a bad thing because a one-party state cannot survive and cannot be sustained in Nigeria. So, we are working on our party, and that’s why we are laser focused on the convention. When you have the foundation, then we can begin to build the blocks, and then we’ll come back to what Nigeria needs to know about the PDP. And I can assure you, my optimism is based on the work we do at the grassroots, which is where the power resides. It is not in an individual or group of individuals or a zone. It is combination of all that will make the PDP succeed in 2027.

They will continue to imagine that the whole PDP is in trouble. As for the cases in court, it would be wrong for me to begin to speak to a matter that is in court. But I will say that it must be clear that the chief executive officer of the party is the chairman of the party and irrespective of whoever believes he has a particular role or the other, the chairman has the overriding power to delegate or to direct and to superintend and manage the affairs of the party. What plays out is beyond the issue of the constitution.

We can say behind the scenes, like I said, this is in court. I can’t comment on that because it would be disrespectful of the court. And I do not intend to engage in that. But I can tell you this, whoever believes he has a particular role, we should be working together. That’s on the one hand. But let’s now walk that memory lane and ask if Nigerians and, indeed, members of the PDP can trust his stated unwavering commitment to the party.

Are you aware that two more governors are leaving?

I’ll be hearing that from you. I’m not aware. They don’t consult when they’re going to leave, so I probably won’t be able to do it. You know you’re in an advantageous position. Maybe you have that information, you can tell me

So, if you had opportunity to speak to the governors who are intending to leave your party or who have left already, in their hearts that is, what would you be telling them?

What I would be telling them is to say, you know what? You have a responsibility to this party. They have provided you a platform and the people have voted for you based on the policies and the programmes of the PDP that you campaigned upon. And to recognize that you have a duty, you have a role, to ensure that democracy survives in this country and that we don’t slip into a one-party state because the consequences will be too great for this country and they should recognize their place in history.

Can you say confidently that the PDP’s house is currently in order considering reports that some of the issues are as a result of the national chairman being allegedly beholden to the former governor of River State and current minister of the YFCT, Nyesom Wike? Yes, we have our challenges. We can’t run away from that. I referenced that about challenges even from within. But when you say somebody is beholden to somebody, I can’t speak to that because I’m not the person. You probably will ask the chairman, but I can tell you this.

The chairman is focused on stabilizing this party and ensuring that this party goes to convention and has a very successful convention. Governor (Seyi) Makinde has demonstrated leadership capacity and commitment to this party. I will leave it at that. I’m not going to begin to imagine what people think or analysts imagine with regards to who is controlling what.

This party has a national working committee. Leaders across the board, governors, other stakeholders, assist the party from time to time to ensure that we have a successful convention. That is the foundation. That is our focus right now. This party is determined to have a successful convention. That’s why you see all of these distractions. That’s why you see that.

Why would people go to court to sue the party? We are talking about officials of the party, suing the party that you can’t even conduct your own affairs. It’s that not funny?

But again, those are the challenges of leadership. There are challenges of managing human beings in a political party where you have different views, different ideas, different interests. You must try to have that capacity to reconcile that. We’re doing that. Is it fast enough that we’ll adopt? No. But again, this is the challenges of human organization. But I can tell you this, the success of our convention in Ibadan and the fact that we’re moving steadily, methodically towards that, a successful convention, is what has brought about all of this sudden throwing of rocks and stones at us. We’re focused and we’re going to Ibadan steadily to ensure that we have a party, a solid foundation, known for its capacity to pull itself together at the right times and create a party that people can rely on and run and win elections.

Do you feel betrayed by the Enugu State governor and possibly the other governors who would leave?

Betrayal! Wouldn’t they have the responsibility? That’s what I would say

So, you don’t feel betrayed?

We believe that people, when you have a position of authority that has been given to you, you have a responsibility to decide that and that for me, I’m not going to judge anybody. They have that to deal with, and history will determine whether they’re appropriate and whether given the circumstances of what has happened, whether that would be the right decision they have taken and appropriate and that’s for them. That’s their choice.