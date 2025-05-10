Mass Defection Into APC Shows Tinubu Doing Well, Says APC Chieftain

Share

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Otunba Dayo Ogunjebe has attributed growing depletion of opposition parties to the APC as a sign of good leadership being offered by President Bola Tinubu.

This is just as he absolved the APC of any form of complicity in the series of crises plaguing the various opposition parties in the country.

These are contained in a statement he issued to newsmen in Lagos on Monday, wherein he also dismissed the coalition initiative of the opposition as incapable of dislodging the ruling party.

“The APC is a party that caters to the welfare and wellbeing of the people and I am glad that many Nigerians, particularly those in the opposition are gradually coming to terms with this by joining us in droves.

“What is even gratifying to me is the fact that those coming on board are seeing beyond the prevailing socio-political and realities on ground which many ignorant people see as gloomy to join us.

“Cognisant of the fact that these painful reforms are necessary for the progress and economic development of the country, they (the defectors) are teaming up to rework the developmental trajectory of the country, which is commendable,” he said.

On the crisis within the various opposition parties, Ogunjebe said: “Members only have themselves to blame for their inability to put their house in order, instead of blaming the APC.”

Commenting on the proposed coalition initiative of the opposition, he said: “We in the APC are not losing sleep because we know that it is dead on arrival.

“Feelers we are getting from there even suggest that the various opposition gladiators that are coming together are not even willing to make sacrifices and compromise amongst themselves, so it is dead on arrival.”

