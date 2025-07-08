Mass Defection Hits Borno As Top Politicians Join ADC

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), now functioning as a coalition party, is witnessing a wave of defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other political platforms, as momentum builds to challenge President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Led by its interim National Chairman and former Senate President, Senator David Mark, the coalition has become a rallying point for political realignment across states, especially in Borno, where the movement is gaining significant traction.

A recent video trending on social media shows former PDP governorship candidate and APC stalwart, Mattawali Kashim Ibrahim Imam, hosting a dinner at his residence in Maiduguri. Sources confirm the event was part of consultations with key stakeholders ahead of their planned defection to the ADC.

It will be recalled that former PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and former Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, recently withdrew from their respective parties to join the coalition movement under the ADC platform.

Meanwhile, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has dismissed speculations that he and five other governors intend to defect to the ADC, describing the reports as unfounded.

In Borno, notable political figures who have already joined the ADC include Alhaji Idris Mamman Durkwa, a former governorship aspirant, and Hon. Sheriff Banki, a youth mobiliser and grassroots politician. They were accompanied by thousands of supporters and associates who also switched allegiance.

Durkwa, a retired federal civil servant and prominent political figure, returned to Maiduguri last week to lead the defection campaign, while opposition members across parties began submitting resignation letters to their respective ward chairmen.

Others who have defected include Hon. Mohammed Umara Kumalia, former Minority Leader in the House of Representatives and 2023 PDP Senatorial candidate for Borno Central; Alhaji Saleh Kida, 2023 PDP Deputy Governorship candidate; Alhaji Ali Wurge, former PDP National Treasurer; Hon. Babakura Abba Yusuf, 2023 PDP House of Representatives candidate for MMC; and Hon. Abdulrazaq Ahmed Zanna, 2023 PDP candidate for Bama/Ngala/Kala Balge Federal Constituency.

Also among the defectors are Hon. Maina Justice, a political leader in Jere LGA; Hon. Fali Wubulari, former House of Assembly member from Askira-Uba; Hon. Isa Lawan Kangar, 2023 Senatorial candidate for Borno North; and a significant portion of opposition stakeholders and party executives across the 27 local government areas in Borno State.

Speaking to journalists in Maiduguri, Hon. Sheriff Banki described the wave of defections as a reflection of growing public dissatisfaction with the APC-led government and the collapse of internal cohesion within the PDP.

He noted that the Borno State chapter of the PDP had been compromised by external political interests and failed to provide strong opposition, prompting many members to seek a new platform for national engagement.

Banki further cited worsening economic conditions, widespread insecurity, and general frustration among Nigerians as key reasons for the political shift, adding that the ADC is now the most viable alternative for salvaging the nation.

He stated that the promise of the Renewed Hope Agenda under President Tinubu had failed to materialise two years into the administration. According to him, the cost of living has become unbearable, insecurity has intensified, and the government’s policies have further deepened the nation’s economic crisis.

Banki urged the people of Borno State and Nigerians at large to support the ADC, which he said represents a new beginning rooted in inclusive governance and real reform.