Mass Defection From Anambra LP Indicates Instability, Says Ejimofor

The defections of the members of the Obidient Movement have been described as an exposure of the unstable nature of the Labour Party’s political protégés.

Recall that the likes of former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), months after Mr. Kenneth Okonkwo had left the Movement.

Similarly, the trio of Paul Obu, Pat Okafor and Nigeria Mbachu of the Orumba North, Onitsha North 2 and Awka South 2 State Constituencies recently left the Obidient Movement while it is being rumoured that Anambra South Senatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chidi Amamgbo, has defected the movement for the APC.

According to the National Publicity Secretary of APGA, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, these developments raise moral questions about the followership of Peter Obi.

Opara further challenged the Obidient Movement to show proof and evidence of their unflinching loyalty to their Presidential candidate that more of them would not dump both the Labor Party and the Movement before the 2027 general elections.

He also dismissed claims from some quarters that Gov Charles Soludo of Anambra state is all out to frustrate the ambition of Mr. Peter Obi contending that Peter Obi has continually campaigned against APGA and Soludo insisting that Obi should go for soul searching over while his close allies are abandoning him than apportioning blames on the governor.

“Since the Obidient wave, Peter’s political protégés have remained unstable like Reuben in Genesis 49:4 “unstable as water, and (have had) no preeminence”

“First was Valentine Ozigbo, then Kenneth Okonkwo. A few days ago, Peter was everywhere with Chidi Amamgbo telling the people of Ihiala and Anambra South to vote him into the Senate.”

“That journey ended a huge failure with the ADC securing less than two per cent of total votes cast.”

“Today, Amamgbo has been reported in the news to have left Peter and the ADC to join the APC. In the Anambra State Assembly, “Peter’s boys” are leaving in droves”

“Hon Paul Obu representing Orumba north state constituency and Hon Pat Okafor representing Onitsha North 2, have defected to APC and Hon. Nigeria Chidimma Mbachu of Awka South State Constituency 1 has defected to the YPP. These were people who enjoyed the 2023 Obidient wave,” he said.

Opara further wondered why Obi’s supporters are leaving in droves despite the reported popularity that he claims to command.

“The sincere question is, “why do they leave?” It’s either they are running from something or they are simply mirroring the political merry-go-rounding of their mentor,” he noted.