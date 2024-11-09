Kebbi Govt Holds Mass Burial For Fifteen Residents Killed by New Terrorist Group

On Friday, the fifteen victims of a tragic attack by a new terrorist group identified as Lakurawa in Mera village, Augie Local Government Area of Kebbi State were laid to rest in a mass burial ceremony.
The funeral prayer which was attended by dignitaries in the state include the Deputy Governor, Umar Tafida, Commissioner of Police, and Emir of Argungu HRH Isma’ila Mera.
READ ALSO
- Kebbi: Joint Security Team Rescues 9 Of 10 Abducted Kanya Residents
- Flood kills 29, destroys 321,000 houses, 858,000 farmlands in Kebbi
- Kebbi Govt Shuts College Indefinitely Over Protest
Tafida offered condolences and support to the bereaved families, saying the State Governor stands with them and will work closely with security agencies to prevent further incidents.
Saturday Telegraph recalls that the terrorist group struck on Friday as residents were preparing for Jumaat prayers, making off with at least one hundred cattle.
The government further reassured citizens of ongoing efforts to protect lives and prevent future tragedies.