Kebbi Govt Holds Mass Burial For Fifteen Residents Killed by New Terrorist Group

On Friday, the fifteen victims of a tragic attack by a new terrorist group identified as Lakurawa in Mera village, Augie Local Government Area of Kebbi State were laid to rest in a mass burial ceremony.

The funeral prayer which was attended by dignitaries in the state include the Deputy Governor, Umar Tafida, Commissioner of Police, and Emir of Argungu HRH Isma’ila Mera.

Tafida offered condolences and support to the bereaved families, saying the State Governor stands with them and will work closely with security agencies to prevent further incidents.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the terrorist group struck on Friday as residents were preparing for Jumaat prayers, making off with at least one hundred cattle.

Following the news of the cattle, the people of the town mobilized hundreds to pursue the group into the bush to recover the animals, leading to an exchange of gunfire between the locals and the group.

However, fifteen people and two members of the Lakurawa group were killed.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army recently confirmed that troops are actively monitoring the presence of a new terror group operating in some areas of Sokoto and Kebbi States.

The government further reassured citizens of ongoing efforts to protect lives and prevent future tragedies.

