Mass Arrests In LA As Police Enforce Night-Time Curfew

Los Angeles police said they’re conducting “mass arrests” after mayor Karen Bass declared a curfew for parts of downtown LA.

Bass imposed the curfew at 20:00 local time (04:00 BST) in response to looting and violence during protests against immigration raids.

Meanwhile, in Texas, the governor has deployed the National Guard ahead of planned protests. Demonstrations have spread to other cities in the US, with multiple arrests in New York, reports the BBC.

Earlier, California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom said President Donald Trump had “inflamed a combustible situation” by deploying the National Guard. Newsom has asked a court to put an emergency stop to the military helping federal immigration agents, with some guardsmen now standing in protection around agents as they carried out arrests.

He said it would only heighten tensions and promote civil unrest. The judge chose not to rule immediately, giving the administration several days to continue those activities before a hearing today.

Trump has activated more than 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines over the objections of city and state leaders, though the Marines have not yet been spotted in Los Angeles and Guard troops have had limited engagement with protesters. They were originally deployed to protect federal buildings.

