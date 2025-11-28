Mass Abductions: Group Condemns School Closures, Says Nigeria Normalising Terror

A coalition of prominent northern women leaders, the Voices for Inclusion and Equity for Women (VIEW), has condemned the decision by state authorities to close schools across parts of the region following recent mass abductions.

The group described the action as panic, not protection and warning that Nigeria is sliding from insecurity into terror.

In a statement by Asmau Joda, Maryam Uwais, Mairo Mandara, Aisha Oyebode, Fatima Akilu, Kadaria Ahmed and Larai Ocheja Amusan, the women said they were horrified by the worsening security situation, particularly the kidnapping of schoolgirls from Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School in Maga, Kebbi State, and the abduction of more than 300 children and teachers from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri, Niger State.

The group criticised both state and federal authorities for responding with school closures instead of strengthening protection for educational institutions.