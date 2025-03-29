Masoyinbo TV Show: Search for N1m winner continues – Who will break the jinx?

Share

For 126 episodes and counting, Masoyinbo, the cultural game show dedicated to preserving and celebrating the Yoruba language, has thrilled audiences with its engaging challenges and entertaining guests. Yet, despite the excitement and stiff competition, no contestant has ever claimed the highly coveted N1m grand prize.

The show, created and hosted by renowned Yoruba etymologist and educator, Olalekan Fabilola, continues to gain traction, attracting a diverse audience eager to reconnect with their roots through humorous and educational segments on Yoruba proverbs, numerals, and idiomatic expressions. High-profile guests such as legendary Fuji musician King Dr. Saheed Osupa, Nollywood icons Funke Akindele and Femi Adebayo, rapper Falz, skit maker Cute Abiola, and researcher Arojinle have all attempted to master the challenge, yet none have emerged victorious. The highest win so far? A modest N250,000 by Mrs. Adesola Adekunle in episode 81.

Even King Dr. Saheed Osupa, celebrated for his mastery of the Yoruba language, met his match when he unconsciously used three English words – a common stumbling block for contestants. Everyday words such as Ok, Yes, But, No, Sir, So, Alright, and Now have proven to be the ultimate undoing of many well-versed Yoruba speakers.

Speaking on his experience, one of the contestants on the show, Dr. Adeyeri Jerry, a PR Consultant and Event Host, said: “I had my turn on episode 107, and while I thought I could be the one to break the jinx, I fell amazingly just short. My episode, though one of the most-discussed, stunned audiences as I breezed through Yoruba numerals flawlessly, proving that being ‘funky’—with my braids and dark shades—doesn’t mean one lacks deep cultural knowledge. But after 22 minutes of a strong performance laced with highly difficult questions, I slipped and cold-mixed. The word ‘No’ escaped my lips, followed by another. My fate was sealed.”

