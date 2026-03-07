Masari Assures APC Of Credible, Standard-Setting Convention

Former Katsina State Governor and Chairman of the National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aminu Bello Masari, has assured party members and stakeholders that the committee will organise a convention that will set a benchmark for future exercises in the party.

Masari gave this assurance on Friday, March 6, during the inaugural meeting of the Convention committee held in Abuja.

According to him, the committee is determined to meet the expectations of Nigerians, party members and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by delivering what he described as the best convention in the history of the party.

“Expectations of Nigerians, the people and the President is that we produce the best convention ever.

“The expectation is that we should also set a template for future conventions in the APC, and with the calibre of people in this committee, this expectation is almost a given,” Masari said.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives also assured stakeholders that the committee would be fair and objective in the discharge of its responsibilities to ensure that the ruling party emerges stronger and more united ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He added that the committee would work closely with the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and other relevant organs to ensure effective coordination and successful delivery of the convention.

Masari noted that the outcome of the exercise would have a significant impact on the leadership and overall direction of the party.

Among those present at the meeting were the Vice Chairman of the committee and former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim; Secretary of the committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni; Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi; and former Director-General of the Budget Office, Hadiza Bala Usman, among others.

The National Convention Committee was recently inaugurated by the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda.