Masai Ujiri Launches Zaria Court Kigali, Pioneering African Sports, Culture Hub

….Zaria Group Unveils $26M Mixed-Use Hub, Lays Blueprint for Pan-African Sports-Led Real Estate Ecosystem

Zaria Court Kigali, a $26 million sports-anchored, mixed-use development, officially launched last night in Rwanda’s capital, marking a milestone for African urban infrastructure and culture-led economic development.

The flagship project from Zaria Group a pan-African real estate development platform co-founded by NBA champion and Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri aims to redefine how Africa builds spaces for its people, talent, and creative economies.

Strategically located beside BK Arena and Amahoro Stadium, the new district welcomed dignitaries, investors, cultural figures, and youth leaders to a grand opening that doubled as a bold statement of intent.

Notable guests included Aliko Dangote, Chiney Ogwumike, Amadou Gallo Fall, Robin Roberts, Michael Blackson, Fred Swaniker, and Clare Akamanzi.

“Zaria Court represents everything we’ve dreamed of—African excellence, limitless opportunity for youth, and vibrant spaces where culture and community thrive,” said Masai Ujiri, Zaria Group Co-Founder.

“We’re not just building venues; we’re building ecosystems that create economies.”

Zaria Court Kigali is the first physical realization of Zaria Group’s arena ecosystem strategy—an integrated development model combining sports, hospitality, entrepreneurship, and culture. Tailored to Africa’s youthful, urban population, the district includes: An 80-room boutique hotel and 2,000-seat multipurpose event space. A podcast studio and co-working hub for creatives. Public basketball courts, five-a-side football pitches, and a full-service gym.

Curated restaurants, a sports bar, and retail outlets.

Open community space, including a children’s playground

The development will generate over 500 quality jobs, with a strong focus on youth and women-led small businesses. It includes incubation programs to support women entrepreneurs in retail and services.

Speaking at the launch, President Paul Kagame praised the project’s potential to drive growth and unity:

“Zaria Court is not just for Rwanda. Its influence will reach across the continent. Sport unites us—and through it, we can create transformative opportunities in many other sectors.”

The project was developed in partnership with Helios Sports and Entertainment Group, reflecting growing institutional investment in Africa’s sports and entertainment economy.

Rwanda’s strategic position as a hub of innovation and governance adds weight to its selection as Zaria Court’s launch site.

Zaria Group plans to replicate the Kigali model across major African cities, with five flagship Zaria Court sites to be launched or under development by 2030.

“Kigali proves what’s possible when you blend bold vision with the right investment,” said Andrew Feinstein, Managing Director and Partner at Zaria Group.

“We’re transforming underused urban spaces into economic engines. This is real impact—jobs, opportunity, and infrastructure that reflects Africa’s ambition.”

Zaria Court Kigali is more than a real estate development—it is a symbol of what’s to come: a dynamic, self-sustaining ecosystem built by Africans, for Africans.