Maryam Shetty: Losing Out In Power Game

Maryam Shettima Ibrahim, also known as Maryam Shetty, is described as a remarkable woman by her followers in the political circle in Kano State. The 44-year-old Political and Social Activist and a qualified physiotherapist, is said to have done a lot to bring social change to her people. When the news of her nomination hit the airwaves, her ardent followers and fans felt it was time for the activist to shine, as well as reap the dividends of her good deeds.

But like the saying goes, it is never good to celebrate before the actual crown is set on the head. President Bola Tinubu withdrawing her nomination was like taking the sail of the ship that was already sailing. Though Shettima learnt of the withdrawal when she arrived at the Senate in high spirits for screening, she never allowed the incident to affect her negatively. She turned the situation around by making the best out of it by stating that she is immensely grateful for being recognised and nominated in the first place.

In a statement, she said she would not allow the incident stop her from believing in the country. She also expressed gratitude to Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima. “I have found myself at the centre of a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s political landscape. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in a move that brought me im- mense honour, chose me as a ministerial nominee,” she began.

“Coming from the traditional, conservative regions of northern Nigeria, this represented a significant stride towards a more inclusive national representation. “The sheer joy and pride I felt at my nomination were beyond words. It was a validation of my capabilities, a nod to my vision, and a sign that our great nation was ready to embrace a future where young women like me, even from the most traditional parts of Nigeria, can hold positions of influence and power.

“Yet, life, with its characteristic unpredictability, led to the withdrawal of my nomination. To some, this could seem like a setback, but my faith as a devout Muslim guided my understanding. I saw it as the divine will of Allah, who I believe grants power as He wishes, when He wishes. His plans are always superior to ours. “Even with this unexpected twist, my gratitude to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for considering me for such an esteemed position remains undiminished.

The journey doesn’t end here; I believe this is a mere stepping stone, the best is yet to come. My resolve to serve my beloved country, Nigeria, in any capacity I can, is stronger than ever.” It was a gesture that has highlighted a little bit of the kind of great personality she has. And has pushed her more into the limelight. If she was hardly recognised before, now, she will be known as the woman whom the President of a nation found worthy to mention.

Though, ‘nearly does not kill a bird’ but in her case, ‘nearly’ can get other positions or other attention Born on April 8, 1979, the 44-year-old is a Political and Social Activist, a qualified physiotherapist, and a passionate social entrepreneur. Her journey to- wards success has been nothing short of extraordinary. Maryam’s academic journey began in Kano, where she received her early education, then she proceeded to the prestigious University of East London, Stratford, in the United Kingdom, where she pursued her Masters Degree in sports physiotherapy. Maryam is single and yet to be married.

Her expertise was in high demand, leading her to become a valued member of the medical team during the London Olympics. Among the elite athletes she worked with was the world record holder and sprinting legend, Usain Bolt, from Jamaica. Not limiting her pursuits to healthcare, Maryam embarked on a journey of social change by obtaining a Kingian Non Violence practitioner certificate from Emory University in the United States, inspired by the principles of the renowned Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.