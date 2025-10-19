Maryam Sanda: One Controversial Act Of Mercy

The recent pardon President Bola Tinubu granted Maryam Sanda, who was sentenced to death for killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, during a domestic dispute, did not just put Ms Sanda back in public’s eye, it reopened old wounds for the late husband’s family. Ever since the decision to pardon Sanda was announced on Saturday by President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, public opinion has been divided on what led to the decision of her amnesty. Ms Sanda, now 37, had spent six years and eight months at the Suleja Medium Security Custodial Centre before her pardon.

According to Mr Onanuga, the decision followed pleas from her family, who argued that freeing her was in the best interest of her two children. He added that the pardon was also based on her good conduct in custody and her “remorse and embrace of a new lifestyle.” However, the family of Ms Sanda’s deseased husband, Bilyaminu Bello, have aired their disagreement with the pardon, stressing that their late son, who can no longer defend himself deserved justice.

A formal statement by Bilyaminu Bello’s family explained that they had placed their trust and abiding confidence in the nation’s judicial process to run its full course and deliver justice for the deceased victim. However, the latest turn of event has reopened their healing wounds. “To have Maryam Sanda walk the face of the earth again, free from any blemish for her heinous crime as if she had merely squashed an ant, is the worst possible injustice any family could be made to go through for a loved one”, the statement read. “Bilyaminu’s family is deeply hurt by this latest development, which we interpret as primarily driven by the sole motivation for appeasing Maryam’s family members by way of extending mercy to a certified convicted murderer, while at the same time overlooking or conveniently ignoring the corresponding inexorable pain that has now been inflicted on the victim’s teeming grieving family members, friends and associates arising from the action.”

Nigerians are patiently waiting to see how the different controversies following the events would be resolved. Ms Sanda was first arraigned by the Nigerian police in November 2017 for allegedly stabbing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, to death at their Abuja home. After over two years of trial, Justice Yusuf Halilu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court found Ms Sanda guilty of culpable homicide on 27 January 2020. He ruled that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and sentenced her to death by hanging. The verdict was upheld by both the Appeal and Supreme Courts. Ms Sanda was among 175 convicts and former convicts that President Tinubu pardoned or reduced their sentences.