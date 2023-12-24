Maryam Elisha Shines As Christmas Eve Birthday Girl

Renowned Beauty Queen fashion designer, Maryam Elisha says her birthday is always her most wonderful time in the year. The designer who is also the CEO of luxurious Rikaoto By Me fashion brand in a chat with Sunday Telegraph said that December 24, is not just another day to add to her age but also because its the Christmas eve when the whole world celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ.

Last Christmas eve which was the former Beauty QUeens birthday, she gifted herself a Range Rover Jeep. For this years birthday, Elisha says a few of her friends in the fashion industry are holding an intimate party to celebrate with her. She also said like always, she will be bringing smiles on the faces of the less privileged to make it a memorable celebration.

“I am most grateful for life. I wouldn’t have asked for a better birthday than Christmas Eve. Even if you don’t feel line celebrating, the infectious happiness and cheers around the world puts you in the celebration mood. This is why my birthday will always be special. I wish everyone in the world a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year”, she said Maryam Elisha has a few great achievements to be grateful for closing the 2023 year.

In August 2023, she was decorated as Doctor of Philosophy in Business Administration by the governing Council of the institute; Prowess University Delaware at the ninth Annual Leadership Summit. On October 1st, Nigeria independence day, her fashion brand which is famous for styling beauty queens was among the Couture fashion lines that walked the prestigious runway of Washington DC Fashion Week Her fashion brand also participate as an exhibitor at the biggest trade fair in Africa, The Intra African Trade Fair, IATF 2023 powered by Afreximbank in Egypt.

Her brand also participated at the Fidelity International Trade And Creatives, FITCC, connect in Houston, USA.