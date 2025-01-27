Mary Njoku Reacts To 2Face, Annie Divorce Saga

Share

Nollywood actress, Mary Remmy Njoku has reacted to the divorce saga between her colleague, Annie Macaulay Idibia and her husband, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that 2Face took to his Instagram page to announce his separation from his wife, Annie, on Sunday, January 26th which sparked controversy on social media.

After announcing his divorce on Instagram, he claimed that his Instagram account had been hacked. A few minutes later, the singer shared a video confirming his divorce with his wife, stressing his account wasn’t hacked.

Reacting to the saga, Njoku berated Idibia for “humiliating” Annie at her “Lowest.”

She said she and other members of Annie’s “Family” had remained quiet out of respect for her tough choices.

She further urged 2Baba to be prepared to answer questions when the time comes.

