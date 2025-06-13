New Telegraph

June 13, 2025
Mary Njoku Opens Up About Her Uncertainties

Nollywood actress, Mary Njoku, has opened up about experiencing uncertainty and self-doubt.

In a post via her Instagram page on Friday, she shared a post revealing that she feels stuck and unsure about her next steps.

She revealed her self-doubts during a surge of emotions, saying they deprive her of sleep.

She wrote: “I’m at a point in my life where I truly don’t know what to do. It feels like I’m at a crossroads stuck and uncertain.

“The people you think you know, you come to realize, maybe you don’t know them at all. And that shakes you. I usually have answers,

“I’m used to having clarity and direction. But right now, I have none. My mind is overwhelmed. I can’t sleep,”

This follows just a month after she remarks on the importance of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, in securing admission into higher education institutions.

