Marwa’s Reappointment As NDLEA Chairman And Wada Project

T he recent renewed appointment of BrigGeneral Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd) as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) by President Bola Tinubu, for another five-year term has elicited wide commendations coming weeks after the controversial presidential pardon given to some convicted drug barons, though it has been reversed.

The reappointment also underscores the necessity to keep up an excellent delivery on public service for the benefits of millions of Nigeria in the unrelenting War Against Drug Abuse (WADA).

Worthy of note is the fact that under his leadership the NDLEA has recorded major breakthroughs, including the arrest of over 73,000 drug traffickers and dealers, as well as the seizure of more than 15 million kilogrammes of various illicit drugs. The agency has also intensified nationwide campaigns against drug abuse.

Indeed, as rightly highlighted by President Tinubu: “Your reappointment is a vote of confidence in your onerous efforts to rid our country of the menace of drug trafficking and drug abuse. I urge you not to relent in tracking the merchants of hard drugs who are out to destroy our people, especially the young ones.” Good enough, there is empirical evidence on ground to bolster that claim. It would be recalled that back in April 2024, the agency had successfully prosecuted and convicted 9,034 of drug traffickers as well as seized over 7,561 tonnes of illicit substances.

Precisely, on April 17, 2024 it was widely reported that the NDLEA destroyed a total of 304,436kg of illicit drugs and 40,042 litres of illicit substances seized from parts of Lagos and Ogun States. Furthermore, to strengthen its resolve to deal decisively with the drug cartels, it reportedly arrested members of an organised criminal organisation which specialised in trafficking heroin across Nigeria, South Africa, Mozambique, Europe and America.

That was carried out in an operation leading to the seizure of consignment which weighed 51.90Kg. All these outstanding performances should serve as a brilliant benchmark to all other agencies because they came about against the odds of threat to the safety of the NDLEA officers as well as the sanity and security of the good people of Nigeria,

So, what really are the dangers attributed to drug abuse? It should be noted that drugs like cannabis, opiates (such as heroin), cocaine and amphetamine-type stimulants, ketamine may lead to health challenges. Others include hydrochloride, LSD, meth (methamphetamine) and alcohol, if and when abused can cause seizures, stroke, lung disease, breast development in men and increases in body temperature. They result in mental confusion and brain damage.

These could complicate problems with memory, attention and decision-making, which make daily living more difficult. That perhaps explains why the NDLEA has put in place a strong mechanism to raise public awareness about the dangers of drug abuse through the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA), a social advocacy campaign initiative.

In addition, the agency provides treatment and counselling to hard drug abusers in commands across the country. Through this laudable initiative the agency has been able to counsel and treat over 29, 400 persons between 2021 and 2024.

This is highly commendable. On partnerships, it is gratifying to note that the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Mohamed Malick Fall, the United Nations Deputy Secretary, Amina Mohammed, and the British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Jonny Baxter, have pledged their support to enhance the impact of the commendable efforts of the agency.

It is of note that Marwa was first appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2021, following his tenure as Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse from 2018 to December 2020. And so far, he has carried out his duties in line with the NDLEA Act, as a federal law enforcement Agency established by Decree No. 48 of December 29, 1989 under the Federal Ministry of Justice.

It is charged with eliminating the growing, processing, manufacturing, selling, exporting, and trafficking of hard drugs. It is also to enforce laws against the cultivation, processing, sale, trafficking and use of hard drugs and to empower the Agency to investigate persons suspected to have dealings in drugs and other related matters.

The NDLEA is present in international airports, seaports, and other border crossings. As rightly noted by Marwa, drug abuse has assumed the hazardous fatality of destroying our families. It should therefore, be tackled with all the seriousness it deserves.

Said he: “Nobody in his right sense will take up arms to kidnap, rape and kill innocent people. If we are able to tackle the issue of drug abuse, most of the security challenges the nation is facing now would have been solved.” He added that: “90 % of crimes are traceable to the abuse of hard drugs and 15 million Nigerians use hard drugs”.

While calling on the Federal Government to ensure that culprits, involved in the criminal acts of drug trafficking and abuse are fished out and punished. Also, the fight should be seen as our collective responsibility. That should begin right from the home front; with inputs from parents, guardians, teachers, traditional and religious leaders. Only a drugfree nation would guarantee a safe and secure future for the current and subsequent generations of Nigerians.