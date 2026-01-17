Marvy’s Musical Releases And Evolution

Since launching professionally in 2016, Marvellous Temitayo Imabeh, better known as Marvy, has deliberately built one of the most respected and selective catalogues among the new generation of Nigerian female artists.

Her journey began with a bang: “Critical”, a debut single produced by CKay and featuring Chocolate City’s Koker that instantly stamped her as one to watch.

2021 brought her debut EP, Louder, a five-track statement that introduced the streets to two major records: “Sorry” featuring Bella Shmurda, which became a massive hit and emotional favourite across Nigeria and the diaspora, and “Use To This” featuring Psycho YP, a smooth, introspective banger that still gets her fans vibing.

2023 saw the release of the fiery standalone single “Fire,” followed in 2024 by “Golden” and her highly acclaimed second EP This Is For Everyone.

The EP’s standout track “I Like It”, featuring Nigerian legend Wande Coal, remains one of the smoothest collaborations of the year, blending Marvy’s vibrant energy with Wande’s timeless vocals into pure cruise music.

She capped 2025 with the radiant single “Sunshine,” an instant mood-lifter already warming playlists worldwide.

Every Marvy release, from the CKay-produced debut to the Wande Coal-assisted masterpiece, to hit singles and features carries weight, longevity, and thousands of organic streams. In an industry of quantity, Marvy continues to prove that real quality never goes out of season.