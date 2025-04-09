Martins Urges Chukwueze To Leave Milan

Share

Former Nigeria international Obafemi Martins has advised Samuel Chukwueze to leave Serie A club, AC Milan, this summer. Chukwueze has struggled for regular playing time since joining AC Milan from Spanish club, Villarreal in 2023.

The 25-year-old has scored four times in 47 league appearances for the Rooseneri. The winger reportedly rejected a move to Saudi Arabia last summer. Martins believes it is time for Chukwueze to move elsewhere.

“The Saudi Pro League is becoming increasingly competitive. If a good offer comes along, why not? The main thing is for him to play and become a regular starter again. Rhythm and confidence are essential for him,” the former Inter Milan told Africa Foot.

