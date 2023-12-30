Martini Celebrates 160th Anniversary In Grand Style

It was a grand celebration in Lagos, as Martini rolled out the drums and red carpet to celebrate its 160th anniversary, with fun and pageantry. The occasion was witnessed by a selected class of elite and celebrities as well as connoisseurs of the product. Martini is the leading vermouth and sparkling wine brand, offering sophisticated taste and unwavering quality. It was a joyous occasion for guests to not only honour Martini’s rich heritage but also celebrate milestones in their own lives, too.

Martini’s 160 years of refined taste and elegance took centre stage as Truth Beach Club, venue of the epic celebration was transformed into a haven of celebration. The beach was adorned with exquisite decor, mirroring the brand’s timeless elegance and setting the stage for an evening of fun and celebration. Celebrities, including Eku Edewor, Eki Ogunbor, Simi Sanya Groovy Mono, Daa- la Amma, Jessica Okoli, and a host of others, graced the celebration, dancing to the legendary tunes of Ice Prince and Young John.

The night became a living testament to Martini’s enduring influence on refined taste and luxury. Reflecting on the celebration, Adrian Watermeyer, Commercial Director, Nigeria at Bacardi, expressed gratitude to everyone who attended the event while emphasising the brand’s commitment to timeless elegance. “Martini is a brand that has represented stylish, sophisticated luxury for 160 years, and we are excited to have brought this celebration to Nigeria.

Our commitment to quality and taste is evident not only in our liquid, but in everything we do. Cheers to the next 160 years with Martini,” he said. The guests, a vibrant mix of celebrities, Martini loyalists, and beach enthusiasts, revelled in the laughter-filled ambiance, creating a spirited atmosphere that emphasised the joyous spirit of the occasion. Martini’s 160th anniversary celebration not only marked history but reiterated the brand’s commitment to be its consumers’ best choice for celebration.