Martinez Matches Inter Legend Vieri’s Record

After beating Napoli and winning the Supercoppa Italiana with a last-minute goal, Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan equalled Christian Vieri’s record for goals scored.

The 91st minute saw the Argentine marksman head home Benjamin Pavard’s cross to guarantee the Nerazzurri won the trophy for a record-tying third time.

Martinez’s match with club legend Vieri’s Inter goal total made the outcome in Riyadh even sweeter.

He told Mediaset: “I didn’t want to take off my jersey because of the yellow card but the emotion took over and I couldn’t think.

“It was a unique moment, I scored my 100th goal in the Coppa Italia final and today in the Supercoppa my 123rd goal allowed me to match a legend like Christian Vieri.”

Despite not being in top form, Martinez praised his team-mates for their determination. The 26-year-old added: “I am very proud and happy.

“We were eliminated from the Coppa Italia, so this was an important objective. We played very well against Lazio and needed a great performance tonight.

“It was tough. We had a day’s less rest, we were not sharp but I am proud of this team for bringing home the third consecutive Supercoppa.”

The tournament was the first of its new format, with four teams taken from the winners and runners-up of Serie A and Coppa Italia.

The competition holds little value for Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis, who vented his frustration at the full-time whistle.

De Laurentiis, 74, said: “This Supercoppa that counts for very little ends up damaging the real focus of our season.

“The marvellous thing about this Supercoppa final four is that I didn’t want it four or five months ago, because there are too many games already and we should not have added fixtures outside of Italy too.

“I think from next season, with the increase of games that UEFA have already imposed in all competitions, there is no real reason for this trophy to exist.”