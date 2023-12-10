Martinez Calls Inter ‘Great Team’ After Udinese Win

Lautaro Martinez has praised the quality of his team-mates after Inter Milan returned to the top of Serie A with a 4-0 win over Udinese.

The Argentine striker scored his 16th goal of the season in the victory, which moved the Nerazzurri two points clear of Juventus.

Inter’s top scorer said: “It is certainly a great team. We work hard every day in training. You can see the influence of the coach and we play with his ideas of football.

“It is not easy to always play after Juventus knowing they won but it was important to give a response. Now we must continue like this and when the coach needs us, we will all be ready.

“We press very high and that allows us to win the ball back quickly, create scoring opportunities and keep the opposition pinned back. The first half had a lot of intensity, we’re very pleased.

“We’ve been working really well with this coach for three years now. We continue to improve and show we deserve to be at this level.”

Inter are understandably keen to tie down their star player to a new deal and Martinez suggested a contract extension is imminent.

He added: “I am very proud, I work hard to help my team-mates and Inter. I just have to keep working.

“The important thing is to be concentrated. My agent and family are taking care of it. I’m relaxed.”

The 26-year-old is now in his sixth season at the San Siro, having joined from Argentine outfit Racing in 2018.