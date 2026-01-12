New Telegraph

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission
January 12, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Martinelli Scores Hat-Trick…

Martinelli Scores Hat-Trick As Arsenal Beat Portsmouth

Gabriel Martinelli scored a hat-trick as Arsenal came from behind to beat Portsmouth comfortably at Fratton Park and progress to the FA Cup fourth round.

After FA Cup shocks involving Wrexham and Macclesfield earlier this weekend, it looked as if the Gunners, who made 10 changes to their starting line-up, could be on the end of another when Colby Bishop put the Championship hosts ahead after three minutes.

But Arsenal were only behind for five minutes before Christian Norgaard forced the ball in via Portsmouth’s Andre Dozzell after a trademark Gunners corner to level.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

That goal settled the visitors down and they took the lead from another set-piece when Martinelli flicked Noni Madueke’s corner into the net after 25 minutes.

Maduke had a chance to add a third from the penalty spot after he was brought down by Zak Swanson but the England international dragged the ball wide.

Martinelli, who also hit the post and missed a good chance in the first half, added a third after Gabriel Jesus played a low cross into the area following some quick thinking by Myles Lewis-Skelly and the Brazilian tapped in from close range.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Supporters Club Back Eagles To Lift AFCON Trophy
Read Next

AFCON: Bring Home The Trophy, Abbas Charges Super Eagles