Martinelli hits late winner as Arsenal pip Man City

Gabriel Martinelli scored a dramatic late winner as Arsenal earned a statement victory over defending Premier League champions, Manchester City, at Emirates Stadium yesterday.

A largely disappointing game was given a stunning finale four minutes from time just as both sides looked certain to have to settle for a point.

Making his return from a hamstring injury as a substitute, Martinelli’s strike deflected in off Nathan Ake to earn Arsenal a first league win over City since December 2015.

It was a moment that sparked wild celebrations and put the Gunners level on points with north London rivals Tottenham at the top of the table.

The biggest talking point until the goal was how Manchester City’s Mateo Kovacic somehow stayed on the pitch after successive late tackles on Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice.

City had the better early opportunities when Rice cleared off the line from Josko Gvardiol before Ake scooped a shot over the bar from close range.

Arsenal keeper David Raya, who had an uncertain time, was twice almost caught in possession on his line by Julian Alvarez.

But it was the home side who were elated as Martinelli, introduced off the bench for the second half, made that vital contribution.