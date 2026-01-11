Martinelli Hattrick Helps Arsenal Advance To FA Cup Fourth Round

Gabriel Martinelli was the standout performer at Fratton Park on Sunday night, scoring three times as Arsenal overcame an early setback to defeat Portsmouth and progress in the FA Cup.

The hosts made a dream start, stunning the visitors inside the opening minutes. Colby Bishop found the net after just three minutes, taking advantage of an Arsenal side heavily rotated by manager Mikel Arteta, who made 10 changes to his usual starting XI.

Arsenal’s response was swift. A well-rehearsed corner routine paid off almost immediately, with the ball eventually ending up in the net off Portsmouth midfielder Andre Dozzell to restore parity and calm any nerves within the away side.

With momentum firmly back on their side, the Gunners took control of the contest. Martinelli put Arsenal ahead midway through the first half, deftly redirecting Noni Madueke’s corner into the goal to give the visitors a 2–1 advantage.

Madueke later had the opportunity to stretch the lead from the penalty spot after being brought down by Zak Swanson, but his effort drifted wide.

Arsenal continued to create chances, and Martinelli remained a constant threat, striking the woodwork and forcing the Portsmouth defence into repeated errors.

The Brazilian winger struck again early in the second half, finishing from close range after Gabriel Jesus cut the ball back into the area, following quick thinking in the build-up from youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Martinelli completed his hat-trick in style from yet another corner, glancing the ball in at the near post to seal the outcome and ensure Arsenal’s safe passage into the fourth round.

The evening also marked a memorable milestone for the North London club, as 16-year-old defender Marli Salmon made history by becoming Arsenal’s youngest-ever FA Cup player.