Martial Law: S’Korea Ex-President Bags Life Imprisonment

A South Korean Court has sentenced former president Yoon Suk Yeol to life in prison over his martial law declaration in December 2024.

New Telegraph reports that the Court, in its verdict on Thursday, February 19, found the former President guilty of insurrection and sentenced him to life in prison.

It would be recalled that Yoon abruptly declared martial law in a televised address in December 2024, saying drastic measures were needed to root out “anti-state forces”.

During Thursday’s sitting, the presiding judge Ji Gwi-yeon noted that Yoon dispatched troops to the assembly building in an effort to silence his political opponents.

Justice Gwi-yeon aid, “The Court finds that the intention was to paralyse the assembly for a considerable period,” Ji told Seoul Central District Court.

“The declaration of martial law resulted in enormous social costs, and it is difficult to find any indication that the defendant has expressed remorse for that,” the judge said.

“We sentence Yoon to life imprisonment.”