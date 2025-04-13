Share

The former South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol, will on Monday face his first criminal trial on charges of insurrection following his failed attempt to impose martial law in December 2024, a move that threw the country into political chaos.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the dramatic chain of events began on December 3, 2024, when Yoon ordered the suspension of political activities nationwide and imposed sweeping media censorship under a decree of military rule.

The martial law order, however, was short-lived, lasting just six hours before being overturned by opposition lawmakers in parliament.

The failed attempt to enforce military control swiftly led to Yoon’s impeachment by the National Assembly, and on April 4, South Korea’s Constitutional Court formally stripped him of presidential powers, ending his troubled tenure.

READ ALSO:

Now facing criminal prosecution, the embattled former leader could be sentenced to life imprisonment or even the death penalty if convicted. His trial will mark a historic moment, as no other South Korean president has ever faced insurrection charges in the country’s democratic era.

Yoon’s legal team had argued during a February preliminary hearing that his detention was flawed due to procedural lapses, an argument the court accepted, leading to his release after 52 days in custody.

His dramatic January arrest during a dawn raid at the presidential residence marked the first time a sitting South Korean president was apprehended while in office.

On Friday, Yoon officially vacated the presidential residence and returned to his private home in Seoul, where he was greeted by a small crowd of supporters. In a brief statement, he said, “Now, I return to being an ordinary citizen of the Republic of Korea, and I will seek a new path in service of our country and our people.”

With Yoon’s removal, South Korea is now preparing for a snap presidential election scheduled for June 3, as the country looks to move beyond one of the most turbulent episodes in its modern political history.

Share