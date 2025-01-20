Martial Law Decree: S’Korean Court Orders Formal Arrest Of Impeached President

Share

South Korea’s impeached president, Yoon Suk Yeol, was formally arrested early yesterday, days after being apprehended at his presidential compound in Seoul.

He faces possible imprisonment over his illfated declaration of martial law last month. Yoon’s arrest could mark the beginning of an extended period in custody for him, lasting months or more.

The decision to arrest Yoon triggered unrest at the Seoul Western District Court, where dozens of his supporters destroyed the court’s main door and windows.

They used plastic chairs and police shields that they managed to wrestle away from officers. Some got inside a hallway and were seen throwing objects and using fire extinguishers, reports The Associated Press.

Hundreds of police officers were deployed to suppress the riot at the court. Dozens of people were arrested on-site, while some injured police officers were seen being treated at ambulance vans. It wasn’t immediately clear whether any court staff were injured.

