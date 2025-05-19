Marthe Myolle Lauzandier (Byenblanllc)

Share

Marthe Myolle Lauzandier, widely known online as Byenblanllc, is a 35-year-old Haitian-American entrepreneur who is making waves across social media and in the beauty industry.

With a deep passion for skincare and self-care, Marthe founded her own company that specializes in high-quality, natural creams for all skin types. Her mission goes beyond beauty — it’s about confidence, self-love, and empowerment through self-care.

On TikTok and other social platforms, Marthe has become a viral figure. Her content is not only entertaining but also educational and inspiring. She shares business tips, skincare advice, and motivational messages that resonate with thousands of followers daily.

As a proud Haitian-American woman, Marthe represents strength, authenticity, and determination. She is a role model for young entrepreneurs, especially within the Haitian and Afro-Caribbean communities, who look up to her for guidance, inspiration, and real-life success.

Share