Marrying The Wrong Person Could Affect My Career, I’m Not In Haste – Jane Obi

Nollywood actress Jane Obi has continued to earn recognition for her versatility on screen and elegance off it. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, the actress shared her relationship goals, marriage pressure, future ambition and more.

Could you tell us about your journey into Nollywood; what inspired you to pursue acting?

First of all, I think I’ll start from the beginning. When I was in primary school, I always loved drama. I was usually the leader of stage plays, so I knew I loved acting back then.

But honestly, I never thought of going into Nollywood at the time. It was during my JAMB/WAEC lessons that someone invited me for an audition.

I didn’t even know what it was about, I just thought it was something to while away time. When I got there, people were acting, and I decided to try my luck. It wasn’t bad, and I enjoyed myself.

From then on, I kept going back. I joined different theatre groups, until someone advised me to join the Actors Guild of Nigeria, get registered, and take it seriously.

That’s how I started registered with the Guild in Enugu, went for real auditions, and got my first gig. That was how the whole journey began.

What do you consider your most challenging role?

I’ve had several difficult roles, but the most challenging was in a film sponsored by Christ Embassy, written by Edward Uka, and produced by Blossom Chukwujekwu. In that movie, I was buried in the ground, and the ground was wet, filled with water. They covered me completely, leaving only my head outside.

It was scary. Blossom even asked if I was sure I could handle it, because if I had refused, they would have scrapped the scene. But since it was the highlight of my character, I decided to go for it despite my fear.

That remains the craziest and most challenging role I’ve ever played. Sadly, the film was not released for public viewing only Christ Embassy members got to see it.

They told me I received a standing ovation, but I would have loved for the world to see that side of me.

The Nigerian film industry is very competitive. What sets you apart as an actress?

The industry is really competitive, but what sets me apart is that I don’t try to be like anyone else. I don’t want to act like Mercy Johnson or Genevieve (Nnaji), I just want to be me.

Also, my strength lies in my ability to blend into any character. If you give me the role of a schoolgirl, I’ll play it so well you’ll think I’m still a teenager.

If you cast me as a husband snatcher, people even send me threats, thinking it’s real. If I play an innocent girl, mischievous character, princess, or village tout, I embody it fully.

Are there roles you still aspire to play in the future?

I look forward to doing things I’ve not done before. There’s no particular role I have in mind, but I just know I want to do a lot of things. I’ve done a lot of things in movies and I want to do more. The world has not seen me yet. I want to unleash more on the world.

How do you prepare for your roles? Any specific methods or routines you follow?

It depends on the script. Sometimes I watch movies related to the role. For example, if I’m doing a royal film, I’ll watch other royal movies.

If I’m playing a typical Igbo girl, I’ll listen to Phyno or Flavour to get into character. Other times, I simply read the script thoroughly and research the role.

There’s no fixed routine, but I use movies, music, and research as my preparation tools.

Do you have limitations when it comes to accepting scripts?

Of course. There are scripts I read and immediately turn down. As an actor, I’m willing to push myself, but I won’t do anything life-threatening.

In Nollywood, we don’t have emergency kits, ambulances, or doctors on set, so safety is a big concern. I’m open-minded, but I prioritise my health and safety above everything.

How do you handle the societal pressure to get married?

I’m single but not searching. And yes, there are pressures from family and society to get married. Once you’re mature, everyone is looking at you to get married, and once you get married, everybody is looking at you to give birth. It’s crazy out there, but I try not to let the pressure get to me.

I’m in a relationship and it is serious, so I don’t have the pressure to get married. At the end of the day, it is not about getting married, it is about marrying the right person. And there is no time frame or guideline.

You just have to pray hard to get the right partner. In my profession, the right partner is paramount, if you marry wrong it could have a negative effect on your career. I am in a relationship and I am happy, and I don’t let the pressure get to me.

Have you ever been pressured by family to settle down?

The pressure will always be there. Once you are mature as a woman, your mother is already counting for you, wondering when you’re going to get married and give birth. It is crazy and it is real.

But I do not have that pressure right now, because my family knows I am in a relationship, so nobody is pushing. They just want me to take my time and get it right. I don’t think I’m in a hurry to get married.

There is no manual to getting it right. I’m not saying that because I’ve been in a relationship for long, or if I had married early, I would have got it right or not.

But I just think I need to take my time, and allow God to do it in His own time in His infinite mercy.

Does your career affect your dating life?

Of course it does. Most times, when I am working back-to-back, I hardly have time for myself, not to talk of having time for my partner.

So yes, if you don’t have an understanding partner, you will have problems. My partner is good and un- derstanding.

I give him kudos for trying to understand the type of work I do. The stress, the pressure, going out in the morning and coming back at night and sometimes not attending to your calls and messages.

What should fans expect from me in the coming months?

They can expect a lot. I have a lot of stories written down, and a lot of productions. I have a lot of plans. I have so many stories in my head that are not yet tapped.

I am going to wow the world with my story. I am just building my grassroots, and establishing myself for the world to see. A lot of captivating, interesting stories are coming from me, so watch out for my channel.