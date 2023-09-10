Marrying Into a Great Family

A few years back, i and some people were chatting with three young men who wanted to be pastors in our ministry. We put a question to them in this format. “You have been a pastor for many years and the church you started and pastor has never exceeded about one hundred members in Lagos.

And God brings you and the only child of a famous man of God with a large international ministry into marriage, will you as a full-time pastor become a part of her father’s famous and large ministry or will you force her out of her father’s ministry into your ministry?” The general response was that the lady should leave her father’s ministry and join.

There is no matter how small their ministry may be. How to behave and adjust when marrying the son or daughter of great people has always been a problem to those who are not wise enough. This is part of what was responsible for the collapse of many marriages. Do not query them.

The husband of the past Queen of England, Prince Philips who is not an English man, studied and fitted into the lifestyle of the English monarchy. And he supported the Queen during her reign and this earned him his reign as Prince. It is a respected American newspaper columnist Dave Barry who once wrote that “many of the things that society tends to get wrought up about are in fact trivial or silly.

If you or a loved one wants to marry into a famous family, study their ways, integrate, be progressive but loyal to the family leadership and you will fully enjoy the good name they have already built. After marrying Saul’s daughter, 1 Samuel 18:30 tells us “That David behaved himself more wisely…”

Be wise if you marry a great man or woman’s son or daughter. Love you.