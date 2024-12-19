Marry Broke Men Or Put Up With Busy Ones, Kanayo Advises Ladies

Share

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has urged women to carefully consider their priorities when choosing a life partner.

Taking to his Instagram page, Kanayo explained that if a woman can’t accept being with a financially struggling man, she may need to be prepared to date a man who is very busy and has little time to spend in a relationship.

READ ALSO:

Sharing photos of himself, Kanayo wrote, “The gentleman’s code: If you don’t want a man who is broke, you are going to have to put up with a busy one.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"