Marry Broke Men Or Put Up With Busy Ones, Kanayo Advises Ladies

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has urged women to carefully consider their priorities when choosing a life partner.
Taking to his Instagram page, Kanayo explained that if a woman can’t accept being with a financially struggling man, she may need to be prepared to date a man who is very busy and has little time to spend in a relationship.
Sharing photos of himself, Kanayo wrote, “The gentleman’s code: If you don’t want a man who is broke, you are going to have to put up with a busy one.”
