""" """

New Telegraph

December 19, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 19, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Marry Broke Men…

Marry Broke Men Or Put Up With Busy Ones, Kanayo Advises Ladies

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has urged women to carefully consider their priorities when choosing a life partner.

Taking to his Instagram page, Kanayo explained that if a woman can’t accept being with a financially struggling man, she may need to be prepared to date a man who is very busy and has little time to spend in a relationship.

READ ALSO:

Sharing photos of himself, Kanayo wrote, “The gentleman’s code: If you don’t want a man who is broke, you are going to have to put up with a busy one.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
"
"
Tags:

Read Previous

Olubadan-In-Council, Alli Condemn Deaths At Ibadan Carnival
Read Next

Oborevwori Greets Uvwie Monarch, Sideso At 81
Share
Copy Link
×