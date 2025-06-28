Marriott Int’l Unveils First Autograph Collection Safari Camp In Serengeti

Marriott International has disclosed plans to debut its first Autograph Collection Safari Camp in Serengeti, Tanzania. Named Mapito Safari Camp, Serengeti, the Autograph Collection is set in the heart of the Serengeti ecosystem, near the Fort Ikoma gate of Serengeti National Park.

Expected to make its grand entry in the third quarter of this year, Mapito Safari Camp, Serengeti, Autograph Collection will deliver a distinctive and immersive safari experience in Tanzania’s world-renowned Serengeti wilderness, marking a milestone expansion for the brand into experiential, nature-based travel.

Positioned between Central Serengeti and the western migration corridor, the camp lies directly along the Great Migration route, where vast herds of wildebeest, zebra and antelope pass through between May and July each year. The surrounding area teems with wildlife year-round—including lion, elephant, buffalo, leopard and giraffe—offering remarkable encounters in every season.

“Mapito Safari Camp will mark a defining moment for Autograph Collection as we introduce the brand’s first safari experience in one of the world’s most breathtaking wildlife destinations,” said Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International.

“The Serengeti’s scale, beauty, and cultural heritage will make an unforgettable setting for a property that will embody the individuality and character that Autograph Collection is known for,” he added.

The new outfit will feature 16 tented suites, including a two-bedroom villa. Each suite will feature an outdoor deck, fire pit and retractable roof for open-air stargazing — a first for the region. Plans for the camp include a spa, fitness centre, swimming pool and multiple dining options, such as ‘The Boma,’ a communal restaurant inspired by traditional bonfire gatherings.

Design inspiration will be drawn from the surrounding landscape and local Ikoma culture, as the camp aims to incorporate sustainable practices that support conservation and minimise environmental impact.

“We are excited to collaborate with Marriott International to bring Autograph Collection to the Serengeti,” said Rishen Patel, developer of Mapito Safari Camp, Serengeti, Autograph Collection. “This camp will offer an intimate, and immersive experience that reflects both the natural wonder of the region and the timeless storytelling and craftsmanship of the brand,” he added.