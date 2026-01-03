Marriott International, Inc. and V&A Waterfront Holdings have signed agreement to open The Cape Town EDITION within the V&A Waterfront in 2026.

This milestone agreement is anticipated to mark the debut of EDITION Hotels in Africa, bringing its signature taste-making design, innovation, and consistent, excellent service to Cape Town.

Karim Cheltout, Senior Vice President – Development, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International noted, “The signing of our first EDITION Hotel in Africa marks a significant milestone for the company’s growth strategy in the continent.

Cape Town is a city that embodies creativity, diversity, and a dynamic spirit – qualities that align perfectly with the brand’s ethos. The V&A Waterfront is an iconic location, and we are confident that this project will set a new standard for luxury hospitality in the market.”

The Cape Town EDITION is expected to feature 142 elegantly designed guest rooms and suites and world-class dining experiences, including a signature rooftop bar, along with a spa, pool and meeting and event facilities. Plans also include thoughtfully curated social spaces that reflect the city’s rich heritage and cosmopolitan energy.

The project is also anticipated to include The Residences at The Cape Town EDITION. Plans include six private residences that will embody the EDITION’s signature blend of contemporary luxury and refined simplicity, ushering in a new benchmark of luxury living in the city.

Shanghai-based architectural firm Neri & Hu have been appointed to design The Cape Town EDITION and The Residences at The Cape Town EDITION, in collaboration with local architect and design firm StudioMAS. True to the EDITION brand, the project plans to deliver a sophisticated and welcoming atmosphere, seamlessly blending modern, luxurious style with authentic local character.

David Green, Chief Executive Officer of the V&A Waterfront said, “We are excited to be developing this architecturally stunning new building which will mark the launch of EDITION Hotels in Africa. Cape Town is privileged to join only a select number of markets in the world with an EDITION Hotel.

‘‘We are witnessing growing tourism demand in the city, and The Cape Town EDITION will offer guests a plethora of destination-led experiences and direct access to the world’s leading luxury retail brands, top-class restaurants, charter cruises and other incredible experiences.”

The Cape Town EDITION and The Residences at The Cape Town EDITION will be located at the iconic V&A Waterfront, one of the Southern Hemisphere’s oldest working harbours and among the most visited destinations in Africa.

Positioned at the edge of the planned Granger Bay development, the property will offer breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean, the City Bowl, and Cape Town’s most celebrated landmarks—Table Mountain, Lion’s Head and Signal Hill.

The V&A Waterfront features an array of attractions, including an Amphitheatre hosting year-round events, Battery Park, a world-class heliport, and extensive yacht berths with dedicated superyacht facilities, along with an array of dining and retail offerings.

Guests and residents will also enjoy a newly developed public promenade along the water’s edge, providing seamless access to the vibrant destination.

The Cape Town EDITION and The Residences at The Cape Town EDITION’s prime location aims to provide travellers and residents with unrivalled access to Cape Town’s celebrated cultural, culinary, and natural attractions, reinforcing the city’s position as a leading global tourism destination.