Married Woman Arraigned For Defrauding Man Of N607,500 Over Marriage Promise

A 31-year-old woman, Ajayi Esther, yesterday appeared before an AdoEkiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly refusing to marry a suitor after collecting the sum of N607,500 from him.

The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a three-count of fraud, impersonation and breach of peace.

The prosecutor, Insp Sodiq Adeniyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Feb. 1 at about 10:00a.m in Ado-Ekiti. Adeniyi said that the defendant, a married woman, met the complainant, Mr Ajayi Oluwabusuyi, and lied to him that she was single.

He explained that on the pretext of agreeing to marry him, the defendant collected N607, 500 from the complainant in the preparation for their engagement ceremony, which she failed to follow through.

Adeniyi also alleged that the defendant falsely presented herself as a teacher at Egiri Oke Comprehensive School in Iyin-Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government area of Ekiti State. He said the defendant conducted herself in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace.

