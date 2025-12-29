Marriage Strengthens Nigeria’s Unity, Tinubu Tells Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu, has emphasised the critical role of marriage in fostering national cohesion, unity and sustainable development in Nigeria.

The President made this known while being represented at the solemnisation of holy matrimony between Miss Deborah Ershima and Mr. Samuel Aondoakur, son of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Tinubu noted that marriage remains the foundation of the family system, which serves as the bedrock of society.

According to him, strong and stable families are essential for nurturing values such as tolerance, mutual respect, responsibility and peaceful coexistence, qualities that are vital for promoting harmony and unity across the nation.

READ ALSO:

In his vote of thanks, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for sending a high-powered delegation led by the Vice President, H.E. Kashim Shettima, to grace the wedding ceremony.

He also prayed for the Governor of Benue State, asking God to grant him wisdom and strength to succeed in the onerous task of governance.

After congratulating the couple and wishing them a fruitful and supportive union, Senator Akume called on Nigerians to continue to support the Tinubu-led administration with prayers.

He noted that the administration is recording significant achievements across key sectors of the economy and urged citizens to rally behind the Renewed Hope Agenda for national progress.

In his remarks, the Executive Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, advised the couple to place God at the centre of their marriage to enjoy lasting blessings. He urged them to contribute positively to the development of the state and assured them of his support.

Dignitaries at the ceremony included the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev; Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Zephaniah Bitrus Jisalo; Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha; Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment, Mr. Silas Agara; Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Dr. Pius Akutah; members of the National Assembly, Benue State House of Assembly, and the Benue State Executive Council, among other top government officials.